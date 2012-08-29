FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus close to buying SocGen unit Geniki-media
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Greece's Piraeus close to buying SocGen unit Geniki-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank is close to a deal to buy Societe Generale’s Greek subsidiary Geniki Bank, Greek media reported on Wednesday.

Talks between the two banks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be reached as early as this week, the Proto Thema newspaper said on its website, without citing sources. France’s SocGen would retain a minority stake in Piraeus, it added.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment on the report while Piraeus was not immediately available for comment.

If successful, the deal would come a month after Piraeus took over the healthy chunk of ailing state lender ATEbank in a deal that will benefit its balance sheet and help it cope with the country’s debt crisis. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Christian Plumb; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.