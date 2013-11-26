FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab gets $8 mln milestone payment, raises 2013 guiance
November 26, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab gets $8 mln milestone payment, raises 2013 guiance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab A/S said on Tuesday: * Has reached the first milestone in its Daratumumab collaboration with Janssen Biotech * To receive $8 mln milestone payment from Janssen * Now sees 2013 revenue of 595-635 million Danish crowns from earlier 550-590 million crowns * Now sees 2013 operating result of continuing operations of between positive 35 million crowns and negative 30 million crowns, from earlier between negative 10 million crowns and negative 75 million crowns * Now sees cash position at end of year of 1,475-1,525 million crowns, from an earlier guidance of 1,430-1,480 million crowns.

