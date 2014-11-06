BRIEF-Genmab presents new phase III data on Arzerra

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab A/S says: ** Announces additional data from phase III study of ofatumumab (Arzerra) as maintenance therapy for relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) ** Patients who received ofatumumab maintenance treatment lived 13.4 months longer without their disease worsening than patients who received no further treatment. ** There were no unexpected safety findings ** Data to be presented at American Society of Hematology annual meeting in December Source text for Eikon: