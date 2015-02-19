FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab ties with BioNovion in immuno-oncology
February 19, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab ties with BioNovion in immuno-oncology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S : * Enters commercial duobody technology agreement with bionovion in the field of

immuno-oncology * Says Genmab and BioNovion will contribute panels of antibodies for the

creation of bispecific antibody products using genmab’s duobody platform

technology * Says if the companies jointly select a product candidate for clinical

development, development costs will be shared equally, with each party

retaining a 50 percent share of the product rights. Source text for Eikon:

