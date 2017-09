COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab said on Wednesday:

* Net sales of blood cancer drug Arzerra (ofatumumab) during the third quarter of 2013 were 17.8 million GBP

* Expects to receive a royalty payment of approximately 31 million Danish crowns ($5.72 million) from its partner British GlaxoSmithKline