BRIEF-Genmab says writes down value of Minnesota facility to zero
December 13, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab says writes down value of Minnesota facility to zero

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S : * Reduces fair value of minnesota manufacturing facility to zero, moves sale

into 2013 and updates 2012 guidance * Says non-cash impairment charge of DKK 331 million (USD 58 million) * Says sale now projected in Q1 2013, aggressive sales process proceeding * Says no impact to guidance from continuing operations * Says discontinued operation guidance of DKK 371 million includes a non-cash

impairment charge of DKK 331 million and DKK 40 million relating to the

ongoing running costs * Says there was a lot of activity and interest in the Minnesota facility over recent months, but no firm offer has been received * Says due to the continued uncertainty, we have taken the step to write down the facility to zero and will now enter into an aggressive sales process with the aim of closing a transaction within the next few months

