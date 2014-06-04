BRIEF-Genmab in research collaboration about technology platforms

COPENHAGEN, June 4 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S : * Announced a research collaboration with an undisclosed biotechnology company which would use and evaluate Genmab’s proprietary antibody technologies, the DuoBody and HexaBody platforms * The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and agreement will not have a material impact on Genmab’s financial results and cash position * The DuoBody platform is an innovative platform for the discovery and development of bispecific antibodies that may improve antibody therapy of cancer, autoimmune, infectious and central nervous system disease Source text for Eikon: