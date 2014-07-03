FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab and GSK gets EU approval for Arzerra in combination
July 3, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab and GSK gets EU approval for Arzerra in combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab :

* GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Genmab receive EU authorization for Arzerra (Ofatumumab) as first-line treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (Cll) in combination with chlorambucil or bendamustine for patients ineligible for flud

* Approval based on phase III data from study with ofatumumab + chlorambucil & phase II data from study with ofatumumab and bendamustine

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

