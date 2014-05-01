FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genmab raises 2014 profit forecast, expects milestone
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Genmab raises 2014 profit forecast, expects milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab raised its full-year profit forecast after announcing its partner will start a new phase III clinical study of a cancer drug, a move which will give it a milestone payment of 50 million Danish crowns ($9.3 million).

Genmab now expects operating income of 140-210 million crowns, compared with the guidance of 90-160 million it gave in March.

Genmab’s partner Janssen Biotech, a unit in Johnson & Johnson, will start the phase III study of cancer drug candidate daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Genmab expects 2014 operating expenses to remain in a range of 600-650 million crowns.

$1 = 5.3830 Danish Crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.