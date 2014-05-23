FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab receives positive opinion from EMA commitee on Arzerra
May 23, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab receives positive opinion from EMA commitee on Arzerra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 23 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab A/S said on Friday: * GSK and Genmab has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Arzerra in combination with chlorambucil or bendamustine as a first-line treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who are not eligible for fludarabine-based therapy. * Final decision from European commission expected in the coming months Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

