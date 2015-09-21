BRIEF-Genmab says FDA grants priority review of drug candidate

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Genmab :

U.S. FDA grants Priority Review to sBLA for ofatumumab as maintenance therapy in relapsed CLL (CLL is the most commonly diagnosed adult leukemia in Western countries)

Priority Review is an FDA designation for drugs that treat a serious condition and may provide a significant improvement in safety or efficacy.

The FDA aims to complete its review of the ofatumumab sBLA within the time set by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) and has given a target date for completion of their review of January 21, 2016.

