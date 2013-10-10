Genmab announces positive results for sclerosis drug candidate

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab on Thursday announced positive results from a phase II study of its sclerosis drug candidate ofatumumab.

In a randomised study of 232 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, treatment with ofatumumab significantly reduced the cumulative number of new brain lesions, the company said.

Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is the most common form of multiple sclerosis, which is an inflammatory disease of the central nervous system.

“We are encouraged by the results from this study,” Genmab’s chief executive Jan van de Winkel said in the statement.

There were no unexpected safety findings in the study, Genmab said.

Ofatumumab is being developed under a co-development and commercialization agreement between Genmab and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Ofatumumab is sold under the name Arzerra for the treatment of blood cancer.