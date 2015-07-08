CORRECTED-Genmab, Novartis leukemia drug Arzerra filed for European approval

(Corrects JULY 7 story to clarify Novartis submitted application, not Genmab)

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Novartis submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, its co-developer Genmab said.

The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra is already approved in Europe for use in combination with other drugs for some therapies. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)