6 months ago
February 22, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 6 months ago

Genmab's Darzalex could achieve peak annual sales of $9 bln -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Danish biotech drugmaker Genmab's Darzalex, which is used to fight cancer in bone marrow and marketed by Johnson & Johnson, has the potential to achieve annual peak annual sales as high as $13 billion, its chief executive told Reuters.

"It could work in other blood cancers as well as in solid tumours. So that means $13 billion potential if it would work in all the indications, Jan van de Winkel said on Wednesday.

He acknowledged that $13 billion would be the most rosy scenario but said that Darzalex could "definitely" achieve more than $9 billion.

Genmab expects sales of Darzalex to surpass $1 billion this year, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)

