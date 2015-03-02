FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genmab reports 2014 op profit above guidance
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Genmab reports 2014 op profit above guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab on Monday reported 2014 operating income (EBIT) above its own guidance.

Genmab’s operating profit rose to 265 million Danish crowns ($40 million), up from 69 million crowns in 2013, it said in a statement. It had previously predicted profits would come in at between 175 and 250 million crowns.

The company, whose drug Arzerra is used for treating blood cancer, said it sees an operating profit between 200 and 275 million crowns in 2015 and revenue of between 650 and 725 million crowns. ($1 = 6.6558 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.