Genmab reports 2014 op profit above guidance

March 2 (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab on Monday reported 2014 operating income (EBIT) above its own guidance.

Genmab’s operating profit rose to 265 million Danish crowns ($40 million), up from 69 million crowns in 2013, it said in a statement. It had previously predicted profits would come in at between 175 and 250 million crowns.

The company, whose drug Arzerra is used for treating blood cancer, said it sees an operating profit between 200 and 275 million crowns in 2015 and revenue of between 650 and 725 million crowns. ($1 = 6.6558 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sven Nordenstam)