BRIEF-Genmab keeps 2014 operating income guidance after Q3

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab :

** Says revenue increased 187 million Danish crowns ($31 million) or 42 percent to 635 million crowns in the first nine months of 2014

** Says operating expenses were 431 million crowns in the first nine months of 2014 compared to 432 million crowns in first nine months of 2013.

** Says operating income was 204 million crowns in first nine months of 2014 compared to 16 million crowns in corresponding period for 2013

** Says on September 30, 2014, Genmab had a cash position of 2,639 million crowns. This represented a net increase of 1,082 million crowns from beginning of 2014

** Says is maintaining the 2014 financial guidance published on August 13, 2014.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 5.9644 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)