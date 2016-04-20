FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genmab raises 2016 guidance on strong Darzalex sales
April 20, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Genmab raises 2016 guidance on strong Darzalex sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab raised its financial guidance for 2016 on Wednesday due to “robust” sales of its blood cancer drug Darzalex since it was launched in November.

The drug is sold for Genmab by its collaboration partner Janssen Biotech, Inc., a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

Genmab now expects total sales of 925-975 million Danish crowns ($141.2-148.8 million) in 2016 and an operating income of 125-175 million crowns, it said in a stock exchange announcement.

$1 = 6.5512 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

