Genmab swings into operating profit in 2013
March 4, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Danish biotech Genmab switched to a profit in 2013 after an operating loss a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Its operating profit rose to 69 million Danish crowns ($12.74 million) from a loss of 117 million crowns in 2012.

The company, whose drug Arzerra is used to treat blood cancer, said it sees an operating profit of between 90 and 160 million crowns in 2014 and revenue of between 725 and 775 million crowns. ($1 = 5.4181 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Louise Heavens)

