BRIEF-Genmab raises 2013 guidance after milestone payment
December 6, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab raises 2013 guidance after milestone payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab said on Friday: * To receive milestone payment of $4 million from Janssen Biotech, a part of Johnson & Johnson * Revises 2013 financial guidance upwards * Now sees operating result of continuing operations in the range of positive 20-70 million crowns in 2013, up from an earlier guidance of between negative 30 million crowns and positive 35 million crowns. * Revenue is now expected to be between 645 and 670 million crowns from previously expected between 595 and 635 million crowns. * Cash position at end of year is still expected to be between 1.48 and 1.53 billion crowns.

