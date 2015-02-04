UPDATE 2-Genmab data seen pointing to blockbuster drug

(Adds GlaxoSmithKline selling 7.9 pct stake in Genmab)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Positive results from a trial by biotech company Genmab of its bone marrow cancer treatment could lead to the launch of a blockbuster drug earning $3.5 billion a year, analysts said on Wednesday, sending its shares up by over 10 percent.

But British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline later said after the market closed that it would sell its 7.9 percent stake in the Danish company, which had a market value of some 26.833 billion Danish crowns at the end of the day.

Genmab said the study of daratumumab, which evaluated multiple myeloma patients who had already had at least three different lines of therapy without success, showed an overall response rate of 29.2 percent.

The response rate indicated Genmab’s drug worked better than two recently approved drugs, Onyx Pharmaceuticals’ Kyprolis and Celgene’s Pomalyst, although these have been tested in different ways, Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said.

He said Genmab was now more likely to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug and could launch it by the end of the year.

“We believe the data is very positive and well above the FDA threshold for approval,” Danske Bank analysts said in a note. “We therefore expect the study results to lead to U.S. approval of daratumumab in the second half of 2015.”

Jefferies meanwhile saw an 80 percent chance of commercial success for daratumumab and annual peak revenues of $3.5 billion although it expected a launch in the first half of next year.

Genmab declined to comment beyond its Tuesday evening press statement.

Danske Bank raised its price target to 530 crowns, while Nordea raised it to 670 crowns from 450 crowns. Genmab’s shares closed almost 11 percent up, the largest rise since August 2013, at 471 crowns.

But shortly after the Copenhagen bourse closed, GSK said it would offer its stake to institutional investors because Genmab stopped being a core asset since the British company sold off its cancer drug portfolio.

The results of the placing are due on Thursday.

Genmab’s stock has more than doubled in the last six months - including Wednesday’s gains, outperforming a 10 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index, and now has a market capitalisation of almost 24 billion crowns.

“It is because it has become more evident to the market that daratumumab is a very potent drug and that it is getting closer to an approval,” Hansen said. ($1 = 6.5015 Danish crowns) (Editing by Susan Thomas and Greg Mahlich)