Genmab shares hit record high as U.S. widens use of cancer drug

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish biotech company Genmab jumped to a record high on Tuesday after U.S. regulators approved widening the use its blood cancer drug Darzalex, prompting the firm to raise financial guidance for the year.

Darzalex, which is sold by Genmab's partner Johnson & Johnson, was approved for patients in the United States who have undergone one prior treatment, rather than three treatments, Genmab said late Monday.

Genmab said it now expected 2016 revenue to be in a range of 1.65 billion to 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($243 million), an increase of 450 million crowns compared with previous guidance.

Darzalex has got off to a flying start since its launch in November last year, with Genmab's shares rising more than fourfold since then. Genmab receives tiered royalties of between 12 and 20 percent from J&J on its sales.

Genmab's shares jumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday to an all-time high of 1,338 crowns. At 0903 GMT, the shares were 4 percent higher at 1,295 crowns each.

The company will also receive milestone payments totalling $65 million from J&J, it said.

Darzalex, given as an infusion, works by helping the immune system attack cancer cells.

Analysts at both Danske Bank and Sydbank noted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration came much earlier than expected.

Genmab Chief Executive Jan van de Winkel told Reuters last month he was "very comfortable" with current analyst forecasts for annual sales of Darzalex reaching a peak $9 billion, adding this did not include the possibility it might also be used in a wider range of cancers.