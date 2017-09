Nov 14 (Reuters) - Genomed SA :

* Q3 revenue 1.8 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating loss 98,280 zlotys versus loss of 57,804 zlotys last year

* Q3 net loss 105,723 zlotys versus loss of 54,040 zlotys last year