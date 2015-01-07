BRIEF-Genomic Vision delivers new high-throughput genome analyzer to Quest Diagnostics

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Genomic Vision Sa

* Delivers new high-throughput genome analyzer to Quest Diagnostics

* Under terms of collaboration, Quest Diagnostics has right to use instrument to create an additional laboratory-developed test for detection of mutations in BRCA gene, which can cause hereditary breast and ovarian cancer

* The collaborative terms also give Quest Diagnostics the option to use the platform to accelerate the development of lab-developed tests for other hereditary cancers

* Genomic Vision and Quest Diagnostics entered into a multi-year exclusive collaboration based on Genomic Vision’s molecular combing genome-analysis technology in 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)