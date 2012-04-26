FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Genomma will not raise Prestige offer
April 26, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Genomma will not raise Prestige offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday its board will not raise its initial $16.60 per share offer for Prestige Brands Holdings , in spite of that company rejecting the offer.

Genomma, which sought to buy the maker of Comet, Spic and Span, and other cleaning products in February, said in a statement it has agreed financing to complete the deal.

Prestige Brands said in March Genomma’s proposal was “inadequate and highly conditional.”

Genomma’s offer of $16.60 in cash per share for Prestige Brands was a premium of 23 percent over the company’s closing price on Feb. 17, the last close before Genomma made its offer.

