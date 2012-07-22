FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRG Energy to combine with GenOn in stock deal
July 22, 2012 / 6:52 PM / 5 years ago

NRG Energy to combine with GenOn in stock deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc and GenOn Energy Inc said on Sunday they had agreed to combine themselves in a stock-for-stock tax-free transaction that will pay GenOn shareholders a premium of 21 percent.

The two energy companies said the combination would create the largest competitive U.S. generator with a fleet of 47,000 megawatts, with assets concentrated in the East, Gulf Coast and West of the country.

The companies said the combined entity would boost earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $200 million by 2014 through cost and operational savings. They expect free cash flow to have a total recurring benefit of around $300 million a year.

