Bain Cap gets go-ahead for Genpact stake purchase
September 7, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Bain Cap gets go-ahead for Genpact stake purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Bain stake worth about $1 billion

* Bain founded by Republican presidential candidate Romney

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy a major stake in technology outsourcing services provider Genpact Ltd , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

Bain, which was co-founded by Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, will pay about $1 billion, or $14.76 per share, to buy 68 million Genpact shares, the company said in a statement in early August.

The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a list that it puts out several times a week.

Genpact, which has a market value of about $3.82 billion, was set up by General Electric Co in 1997 in the north Indian city of Gurgaon to provide back-office services to its group companies. It was spun off as a separate company in 2005.

