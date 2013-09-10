FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge approves $72 mln fraud pact with Berkshire's Gen Re
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

U.S. judge approves $72 mln fraud pact with Berkshire's Gen Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved a $72 million settlement by Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s General Re Corp to resolve claims that it engaged in a sham deal that helped fraudulently inflate American International Group Inc’s loss reserves.

The settlement’s approval brings to an end nine years of shareholder litigation revolving around AIG accounting practices dating to 1999. The latest decision brings the total number of approved settlements to more than $1 billion.

In making the settlement, the company did not admit liability or wrongdoing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.