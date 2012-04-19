FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gentex 1st-qtr profit rises on N. America demand
April 19, 2012

Gentex 1st-qtr profit rises on N. America demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its products in North America.

Net income rose to $46.3 million, or 32 cents per share, from $42.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $290.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 32 cents per share, on revenue of $294 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gentex shares closed at $25.42 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

