Gentex 2nd-qtr profit misses estimates

July 24 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a quarterly profit that just missed analysts’ expectations as price cuts hurt margins.

Net income rose to $40.8 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $38.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $280.3 million.

Gross margins fell to 33.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $280.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.