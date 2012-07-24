FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gentex 2nd-qtr profit misses estimates
July 24, 2012

Gentex 2nd-qtr profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a quarterly profit that just missed analysts’ expectations as price cuts hurt margins.

Net income rose to $40.8 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $38.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $280.3 million.

Gross margins fell to 33.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $280.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

