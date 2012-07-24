UPDATE 2-Gentex shares skid as automakers move rear-camera displays

* Q2 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.29

* Q2 rev $280.3 mln vs est $280.6 mln

* Gross margins fall to 33.1 pct from 35.2 pct year ago

* Shares down as much as 26 percent

July 24 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp, a maker of camera-based driver-assist systems, said it expects sales of its rear camera display (RCD) mirrors to be “materially impacted” in the next two years as automakers relocate the camera display to center consoles.

The company, whose shares fell as much as 26 percent on Tuesday, said four customers plan to change their primary RCD display location. It did not name the automakers.

Gentex, one of the few companies in the United States that makes RCDs, is already under pressure due to delays in implementing the U.S. Kids Transportation Safety Act (KTSA), which requires all new vehicles in the United States to be fitted with cameras and RCDs by September 2014.

Uncertainty in the auto industry as a result of the delays means RCD unit shipments will be about flat in 2012, the company said.

Shares of Gentex, which was established in 1974 to make residential smoke detectors, had already lost about a third of their value between the start of the year and Monday’s close. They fell a further 26 percent to $15.65 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

More than 10 million shares had changed hands by 1145 ET and the stock was the top percentage loser on the exchange.

The company, which also makes automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, said second-quarter results were hit by price cuts and volatility in orders, with some buyers cutting orders at the last minute.

Gentex said average selling prices for auto-dimmable rearview mirrors -- which dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlights -- fell to $44.73 from $46.30 a year earlier.

Gross margins fell to 33.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year earlier.

“The gross profit margin will continue to be impacted by annual customer price reductions, ... supply chain constraints, and manufacturing yields,” Chief Financial Officer Steven Dykman said on a post-earnings conference call.

Gentex, which had a market value of more than $3 billion before Tuesday’s share plunge, earned 28 cents per share in the quarter, missing analysts’ estimates by a cent.

Gentex said that of its customers planning to move their camera displays, two were based in the United States and two overseas.