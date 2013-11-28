FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Genting Q3 profit up 65 pct
November 28, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Genting Q3 profit up 65 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gaming-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd, which owns one of the world’s most profitable casinos in Singapore, reported an 65 percent rise in quarterly net income.

Stronger performance in its gaming businesses in Singapore and the UK as well as its power division contributed to the better earnings, according to a press statement by Genting on Thursday.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 462.1 million ringgit ($143.04 million) from 279.42 million in the same period a year ago. Revenue climbed 12 percent year on year.

Genting has said its Singapore subsidiary, which reported a 20 percent jump in core earnings in the third quarter as gaming revenues improved, is keen to invest in an integrated resort in Japan when opportunity arises.

Genting also has interests in power generation and property development and operates Asia’s largest listed cruise operator, Genting Hong Kong.

For a company statement, see

$1 = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; writing by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

