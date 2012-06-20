FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting HK confirms purchase of more Echo shares
June 20, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Genting HK confirms purchase of more Echo shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong , which is part of Malaysia’s Genting Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares in Australia’s Echo Entertainment and that it now has 5.0871 percent of Echo’s issued share capital.

Genting Singapore, a sister firm, owns just under 5 percent of Echo, analysts have said, giving the Malaysian group a 9.88 percent stake in the Australian firm.

Billionaire James Packer through Crown Ltd has been trying to control Echo. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

