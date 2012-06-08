FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting Singapore says Echo in investment portfolio
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Genting Singapore says Echo in investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Singapore said on Friday it held a stake in Australia’s Echo Entertainment but declined to provide further details.

“We have a stake in Echo as part of Genting Singapore’s investment portfolio,” a spokeswoman said on Friday in response to a query from Reuters.

Genting, whose main asset is the Resorts World at Sentosa casino complex in Singapore, on Wednesday said it had bought listed securities and that the value of its quoted investments had risen to S$298 million from S$283 million.

It did not identify the firms in its portfolio.

Genting, which recently raised S$2.3 billion ($1.80 billion)through an issue of perpetual securities, said last month that it was on the lookout for new projects to expand its business. ($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
