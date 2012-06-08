FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genting S'pore shares fall to 8-mth low on Echo concerns
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Genting S'pore shares fall to 8-mth low on Echo concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore fell to their lowest in eight months on Friday on concerns it may get involved in a costly takeover battle for Australia’s Echo Entertainment Group.

By 0541 GMT, Genting shares had dropped as much as 3.3 percent to S$1.45, the weakest level since Oct 5, 2011.

“When there’s an acquisition, there’s always a concern that someone will overpay,” said a Singapore trader.

Another trader said Genting’s interest in Echo came as a surprise as the Australian casino market had relatively low growth with greater regulatory risks compared to Macau, Singapore and other parts of Asia.

Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake in Echo, raising the prospect of a takeover battle with billionaire James Packer to control a firm that could cost as much as $3 billion. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.