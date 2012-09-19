Genting Singapore says to sell its stake in Australia's Echo

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Casino gaming company Genting Singapore said on Wednesday it will sell its entire 4.8 percent stake in Australia’s Echo Entertainment Group at A$3.99 per share.

“This comes after a review by the company to rationalise its investments portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

The shares will be fully underwritten by Citigroup. Echo shares closed at A$4.10 on Wednesday.

The Genting group previously applied to raise its stake in Echo, potentially pitting it in a $3 billion-plus takeover battle against Australian billionaire James Packer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)