BRIEF-Malaysia's Genting Q4 net profit up 66 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian gaming to property conglomerate Genting Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday:

*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 66 percent to 772.91 million Malaysian ringgit ($255.59 million) from 465.43 million ringgit a year earlier

*Revenue increased 24 percent to 5.06 billion ringgit from 4.08 billion ringgit a year ago

*Record full year net profit and revenue of 2.86 billion ringgit and 19.56 billion ringgits respectively

*Profit and revenue up 30 percent and 29 percent respectively

*Recommended a final gross dividend of 4.5 sen a share less 25 percent tax

*Remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of its palm oil business, and expects performance of its power division to remain stable as increased tariff rates counter higher coal prices

*Expects growth in the global gaming industry, mainly driven by Asian markets, to continue in 2012 ($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)