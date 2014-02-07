FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genting Singapore, China's Landing Int'l to develop $2.2 bln S.Korea casino
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 7, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Genting Singapore, China's Landing Int'l to develop $2.2 bln S.Korea casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC and Chinese property developer Landing International Development Ltd said on Friday they would jointly develop a $2.2 bln casino resort in South Korea.

The complex will be located in Jeju island and is due to open in 2017, the companies said in a joint statement.

South Korea has 16 foreigner-only casinos whose primary customers come from China and Japan. The country forbids its citizens from gambling in casinos outside of Kangwon Land , an isolated resort which is a three-hour drive from Seoul. (Reporting by Farah Master; Writing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.