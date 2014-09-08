FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting Malaysia to raise up to $1.58 bln with medium-term notes
September 8, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Genting Malaysia to raise up to $1.58 bln with medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Monday it has received regulatory approval to raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.58 billion) with medium-term notes.

Funds will go towards operating expenses, capital expenses, investments and property development, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Notes from he programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years.

CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are jointly advising Genting Malaysia on the deal.

$1 = 3.17 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah

