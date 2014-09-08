Genting Malaysia to raise up to $1.58 bln with medium-term notes

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Monday it has received regulatory approval to raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.58 billion) with medium-term notes.

Funds will go towards operating expenses, capital expenses, investments and property development, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Notes from he programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years.

CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are jointly advising Genting Malaysia on the deal.