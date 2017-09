HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Passenger cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd said on Wednesday it and other shareholders will sell a total of 23 million shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

As part of the sale, Genting will sell up to 11.5 million shares, reducing its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line to as low as 37.7 percent, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.