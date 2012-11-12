FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genting Singapore Q3 core earnings fall 19 pct, in line with estimates
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Genting Singapore Q3 core earnings fall 19 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore PLC , which owns one of Singapore’s two multi-billion-dollar casino complexes, said on Monday its third quarter core earnings fell 19 percent, hurt by a lower win rate in its premium player business, but was in line with analyst expectations.

Genting Singapore made S$303.2 million ($247.7 million) in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core earnings, for July-September, dow n from S$372 .1 mil lion a year earlier.

This was roughly in line an average estimate of S$306 million, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Genting Singapore’s EBITDA was lower than the $260.8 million reported by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands, in the third quarter.

Genting Singapore said its gaming revenue in July-September f ell 2 0 p ercent from a year ago.

Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world’s second- and third-most expensive casino complexes after MGM’s CityCenter in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the highest globally. ($1 = 1.2241 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.