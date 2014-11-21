FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Genting net profit drops 23.6 pct as Singapore gaming unit drags
November 21, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Genting net profit drops 23.6 pct as Singapore gaming unit drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Bhd , which controls Southeast Asia’s largest casino operator, said on Friday that third-quarter net profit fell 23.6 percent, mainly because of a weaker performance by its Singapore gaming unit.

Net profit for July-September dropped to 352.7 million ringgit ($105.21 million) from 462 million ringgit a year earlier, according to a local stock exchange filing. (1 US dollar = 3.3525 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo)

