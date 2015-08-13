FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genting Singapore Q2 core profit falls 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 13, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Genting Singapore Q2 core profit falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc’s quarterly core profit fell 6 percent, the fourth straight decline, due to slowing gaming revenue and fair value loss related to investment in the gaming industry.

Genting reported core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), of S$296 million ($212 million) in three months ended June 30, compared with an average estimate of S$243 million in a Reuters survey of three analysts.

Gaming revenue dropped 28 percent, said the company, which is controlled by Malaysia’s Genting Bhd.

“We maintain a cautious approach in granting credit under this market condition and continue to focus on the foreign premium mass and mass market segments in the region,” said the company in a statement, “Our mass gaming business continues to remain steady.” ($1 = 1.3962 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.