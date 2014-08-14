Genting Singapore reports flat Q2 results, eyes Japan

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Ltd reported muted second-quarter core earnings and said it was well placed to bid for an integrated resort in Japan once a casino bill was passed.

Genting Singapore, more than half owned by Malaysia’s Genting Bhd, said its April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged up 1 percent to S$313.8 million ($252 million) from S$310.8 million a year ago.

“The gaming business recorded a growth of 9 percent from higher rolling volume and win percentage in the premium player business,” Genting Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.

Genting Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas Sands’ Marina Bay Sands are the world’s most profitable casinos. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has thrown his weight behind casinos as a way to revitalise the economy. A bill to legalise casinos could be put to a vote in parliament this year.

“Our team continues to monitor the developments and actively prepare for events that may arise upon the passing of this first phase bill. The group has sufficient financial resources and is well-placed to bid for this opportunity,” Genting Singapore said.