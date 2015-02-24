FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting Singapore Q4 profit falls 30 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
February 24, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Genting Singapore Q4 profit falls 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc’s net profit fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter as gaming revenue declined, hurt by poor performance in its premium segment.

Genting reported a net profit of S$118.9 million ($87 million) for the quarter ended December, compared with S$170 million a year earlier. Gaming revenue fell 9 pct to S$461.3 million.

Genting’s core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 24 percent to S$190.2 million in the fourth quarter, below an average estimate of S$338 million in a Reuters survey of four analysts. ($1 = 1.3614 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

