Genting Singapore shares down after Q2 earnings miss

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore’s two multi-billion-dollar casino complexes, fell as much as 3.5 percent to a two-week low on Monday after it posted lower quarterly core earnings that missed expectations.

By 0103 GMT, Genting shares were 2.3 percent lower at S$1.25, with over 18.5 million shares traded to be the most actively traded stock by volume.

Genting reported earnings of S$306.3 million ($246.25 million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core earnings, down from S$382.7 million a year. This was also below an average estimate of S$361 million, according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)