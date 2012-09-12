Genting Singapore unit fined, faces police probe

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s casino regulator has fined Genting Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) S$600,000 ($488,100) for partially reimbursing the annual entry levy paid by some local casino patrons, which is against the law, it said on Wednesday.

The Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore (CRA) has referred the matter to the police’s white collar crime unit, as the cases involved possible forgery, it said.

“During the course of investigations, CRA discovered that certain documents submitted by RWS staff members to CRA could have been forged, and that false or misleading information could have been provided to CRA,” the regulator said in a statement on its website.

“CRA had therefore referred these cases to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for investigation into possible criminal offences.”

Genting Singapore’s spokeswoman could not be immediately contacted for comment. ($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)