Genting Singapore's Q2 core earnings misses expectations
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 10:04 AM / 5 years ago

Genting Singapore's Q2 core earnings misses expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore’s two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted on Friday a 19 percent fall in second-quarter core earnings that missed analyst expectations.

Genting Singapore made S$311 million ($250.03 million)in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core earnings, in the quarter, down from S$384.2 million a year earlier. The company derives most of its EBITDA from its Singapore casino Resorts World Sentosa.

This was below an average estimate of S$361 million, according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Genting Singapore’s EBITDA was also lower than the $330.4 million reported by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands, in the second quarter.

Genting Singapore said its gaming revenue in April-June dipped 4 percent from a year ago, in line with an overall slowdown in Macau and other gaming centres around the world.

Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world’s second- and third-most expensive casino complexes after MGM’s CityCenter in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the highest globally.

