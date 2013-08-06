FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting Singapore Q2 core profit edges up 5 pct; below forecast
August 6, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

Genting Singapore Q2 core profit edges up 5 pct; below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, but the numbers came below market expectations and the company said its casino business was affected by a lower win percentage in the premium players’ business.

Genting Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas Sands’ Marina Bay Sands’ are the world’s most profitable casinos, but analysts expect tepid growth due to China’s economic slowdown and worries about rising debt from Chinese high-rollers.

Sitting on a cash pile of nearly S$4 billion, Genting Singapore said it was keen to expand overseas.

