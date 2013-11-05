Genting Singapore shares rise to 6-month high on results

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Genting Singapore Ltd advanced as much as 2.6 percent to their highest in six months after the casino operator’s adjusted core profit topped market estimates.

Genting’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 15 percent. Gaming revenue jumped 15 percent, the first increase in at least five quarters. “The results are marginally higher than expectations, if we factor in the expected seasonal pick-up in the fourth quarter,” analysts at Nomura wrote in a report.

Nomura, which has a “neutral” rating on Genting, said the results were driven by a strong recovery in the VIP rolling chip volume and a normalisation of the VIP win rate.

More than 26 million shares of Genting were traded, up 1.7 times compared with the average 30-day full-day volume of 15.3 million shares.

The Straits Times Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,211.5, supported by gains in DBS Group Holdings and Noble Group Ltd. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent.