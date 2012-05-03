FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gentiva's profit falls on higher costs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gentiva's profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.28

* Q1 rev $435.7 mln vs est $436.7 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Gentiva Health Services Inc’s first-quarter profit fell 63 percent in the first quarter as the home healthcare provider incurred higher costs related to credit restructuring and legal settlements.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4.8 million, or 16 cents per share, from $13.0 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $435.7 million.

The company has been hit by a spate of bad news in the past year, including federal investigations and reimbursement cuts.

Gentiva incurred charges on legal settlements and $1.2 million in credit amendment fees and other related expenses.

Excluding these costs, it posted a profit of 24 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $436.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the company closed at $8.17 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.